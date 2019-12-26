Searchers find body of 5-year-old who wandered away from Montcalm County home

(12/26/2019) - Authorities in Montcalm County found the body of missing 5-year-old boy who wandered away from home on Christmas Day.

Michigan State Police issued an Endangered/Missing Alert for Beau Brennan Belson on Wednesday night. A state police dive team trained in searching icy water found him on Thursday.

Investigators say Beau's body was found underneath the ice on a pond at his grandmother's house near North Holland and Fleck roads, where he was last seen playing.

Police were still investigating when and how Beau ended up in the water. They don't believe foul play was involved in his death.

Police say Beau, who was autistic, was last seen around 2:30 p.m. on Christmas playing with another relative in the backyard of a residence in Six Lakes.

The Michigan State Police Lakeview Post coordinated a massive search involving dozens of volunteers around the Six Lakes area Wednesday night and Thursday morning.