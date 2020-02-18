$50 million mineral production facility, up to 100 new jobs coming to Bay City

(2/18/2020) - Bay City is getting up to 100 new jobs as a company announces its moving into the city.

Wilkinson Minerals extracts brine to make salt products, and the company will be constructing a new facility on the northeast part of Bay City.

Bay City Manager Dana Muscott announced the $50 million project Tuesday at the Bay Area Chamber's State of the Community luncheon. Construction is expected to begin soon in the 100 block of Picard Street.

Wilkinson Minerals is based in Mayville and expects 50 to 70 jobs will be added for construction. When the plant is open, there will be 50 to 100 permanent jobs.

The jobs are expected to pay $20 or more per hour.