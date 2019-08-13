50-year veteran East Tawas firefighter dies in line of duty

(8/13/2019) - Funeral services are planned Friday for a 50-year veteran firefighter with the East Tawas Fire Department who died in the line of duty last weekend.

Norman Klenow, 78, responded to a crash around 3 p.m. on Saturday and helped direct traffic, according to the U.S. Fire Administration.

He complained about not feeling well at the scene, so other emergency responders helped him back into a fire truck. Klenow went back to the East Tawas fire station and drove himself home.

More than four hours later, he was found in cardiac arrest at home around 7:45 p.m. An ambulance rushed Klenow to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead of a heart attack.

His death is considered to be in the line of duty because he fell ill on the scene and died less than 24 hours after the call.

Klenow had worked for the East Tawas Fire Department for more than 51 years. Before that, he served three years in the U.S. Navy, according to his obituary.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Barbara, two sons, nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Funeral services are planned 11 a.m. Friday at Holy Family Catholic Church in East Tawas, which will include military honors, a fire department escort, a final call and tolling of a fire bell.