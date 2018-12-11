After spending his entire life in the hospital this baby will be home for Christmas

(12/11/2018) - Amarion Jackson's mother along with family, friends and hospital staff are celebrating his release from the hospital.

There was singing, cupcakes and lots of smiles. He has become quite the popular baby around the Marshfield Clinic Children's Hospital.

His mother was told her baby would not make it to his first birthday.

"He was born at 26 weeks at one pound and one ounce. I had preeclampsia and hypertension and he was growth restricted by three and half weeks inside of me," said Keisha Jackson, his mother.

Dr. Edward Fernendez, said Amarion was born 14 weeks early and was suffering from several life-threatening conditions. After he was born he faced severe tracheomalacia, where his lungs weren't fully developed.

As he was fighting for his life the Child Life Specialists were in charge of raising his spirits.

"With Amarion we do a lot of developmental play so he has been in the hospital since he was born so a lot of helping him play and meet his developmental milestones," said Kristen Hoese, a child life specialist at the Marshfield Medical Center.

Amarion is now developmentally on track but remains on a feeding tube and ventilator and will continue to need nursing care at home. But his mother should soon be able to help with that after her experiences at Marshfield led her to want to become a nurse.

For now everyone is anxious to see him go home for the first time.

"He's been very sick so we've spent a lot blood and tears looking after him so he has been like one of the family over here," Fernendez said.

"It hasn't sunk in yet that I am going home and probably not till the day I go," said Jackson.

Now just about 14 months old, he will be released from the hospital on Tuesday.