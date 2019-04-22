Photographer to choose 10 Flint students for free senior photos

Courtesy: Flint Teens Matter
By  | 
Posted:

FLINT (WJRT) - (04/22/19) - Some lucky Flint seniors will soon have the chance to capture their best high school memories.

And it won't cost them anything.

Photographer and Flint native Charles Ruggles says he started the "Flint Teens Matter" project in 2016.

He will choose ten students for a free photo session during the second week of May.

He says it's an effort to help parents who are struggling.

Ruggles is also looking for other volunteer photographers.

If you're interested in being part of the project, click on 'Related Links' next to this story.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus