51 new security cameras broadcast crime in real time to Flint police

(10/7/2019) - "They're 8 mega pixel cameras which means that they're very, very high quality," Mike Buckel explained.

He's the Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Sonitrol Great Lakes.

They've had crews at the River Park and Howard Estates apartment complexes over the last several weeks installing surveillance cameras.

Their feeds will be connected to the Flint Police Department.

"They're all on the outside. They're scattered around, looking at common areas, known areas where crime has happened before," Buckel said. "And then, it's connected via the internet to Flint Police Intel and they're able to watch them 24 hours a day."

The new Intel Center is home to crime analysts who can dispatch officers if they see something and help keep track of high-crime areas.

"As everybody knows, the Flint Police Department is very understaffed. They have a hard time getting everywhere. So anytime you can use technology to fight crime, it's a good thing," he added.

In a statement, Flint Police's Sgt. Tyrone Booth agreed, "We think the project connected to our C.A.T.T. Eye system will benefit the community in great ways. We look forward to the partnership and additional ability to serve residents."

There are 19 cameras at Howard Estates and 32 at River Park Apartments. Buckel says a grant to from HUD to the Flint Housing Commission made the project possible.

People who live in the apartment complexes weren't willing to speak with us. Buckel said he hopes they understand it's going to keep them safer.

"Just a fact that they're up is a deterrent because they never know who could be watching or what they might see. So it's a win-win for everybody," he said.

