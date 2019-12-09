51-year-old Mt. Morris Township man dies in ATV crash

(12/9/2019) - A man from Mt. Morris Township died Friday evening after his ATV crashed into a ditch and overturned on top of him.

Michigan State Police say 51-year-old William Lafeldt Jr. was driving the side-by-side ATV on Cousineau Road in Alpena County's Green Township around 8:20 p.m. Friday when he slid into the ditch.

The ATV rolled over on top of Lafeldt and pinned him underneath. His 51-year-old passenger from Lachine, who was not injured, tried to pull Lafeldt from under the ATV but couldn't lift it off him.

The Lachine man ran for help and summoned a nearby resident, who was able to help flip the ATV back on its wheels and pull Lafeldt free. Police say bystanders were performing CPR on him when Alpena City EMS arrived on the scene.

Paramedics pronounced Lafeldt dead on the scene. Investigators say alcohol use and slippery road conditions contributed to the crash.