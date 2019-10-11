51-year-old hit and killed on riding lawnmower

(10/11/2019) - A Harrison man died Thursday evening after he got hit while riding his lawnmower on a Clare County roadway.

Police say 51-year-old Michael Storms was riding his lawn tractor north on Clare Avenue near Stockwell Road in Hayes Township around 8:30 p.m.

A 46-year-old was driving a 2010 Chevrolet Tahoe south on Clare Avenue when he collided with the lawnmower. Storms was pronounced dead from his injuries.

The Clare County Accident Reconstruction Unit was still investigating how the crash happened on Friday.

