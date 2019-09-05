51-year-old hit and killed while getting mail in Midland County

(9/5/2019) - A 51-year-old man died Wednesday while he was getting mail at his residence on a rural Midland County road.

Roman Wilson walked across West Kent Road near South Geneva Road to his mailbox around 12:25 p.m. A pickup truck traveling east on Kent Road passed and Wilson started to walk back across the road to his house.

However, police say he didn't see another pickup truck traveling west on Kent Road and walked in front of it. Wilson was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was taken to MidMichigan Medical Center.

The Midland County Sheriff's Office says drugs and alcohol likely didn't contribute to the crash. Reports will be forwarded to the Midland County Prosecutor's Office for review, which is standard protocol, when they are complete.