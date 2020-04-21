51-year-old woman dies of stab wounds after fight, crash in Saginaw Township

(4/21/2020) - Police say a 51-year-old woman died of stab wounds Monday after she crashed into a utility pole during an argument with argument with an acquaintance.

Saginaw Township police Vernida Lula Hicks of Saginaw was driving a Jeep SUV east on State Street around 5 p.m. when an argument broke out in the vehicle with a man she previously had dated.

She crashed into a utility pole in the 6200 block of State Street. Both she and the 49-year-old male suspect got out of the Jeep, according to Saginaw Township police.

The man stabbed Hicks several times and walked away from the scene, police say. Officers caught up to him a short time later and arrested him.

Hicks was transported to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The 49-year-old suspect was taken to the Saginaw County Jail, where he was awaiting arraignment on murder charges Tuesday. Police say the Saginaw County Prosecutor's Office will review the case and file formal charges later this week.