New York State bill proposes ban on cell phone use while crossing street

(5/21/2019) - In order to stop dangerous distractions, many states ban the use of cell phones while driving.

If the bill is passed, offenders could be fined between $25 and $50 for using cellphones while crossing the street. (Source: WBNG/CNN VAN)

But lawmakers in New York State are taking it a step further and considering restricting cell phone use while crossing the street.

If the bill is passed, culprits could be fined between $25 and $50 for using cell phones while crossing the street. But everyone doesn't see the bill as a way to make roads safer.

"If someone is driving recklessly, or what not, if you look at your phone, you're not going to be able to stop that," Frank Reilly said.

Wesley Warren said the bill is unnecessary.

"I think it's anti-pedestrian and it shows that Binghamton is a friendly area and with slow traffic here," Warren said. "We are not New York City and I just don't feel like we should be imposing laws like that."

Some even went on to say not having access to a phone could pose a safety issue.

For now, it's completely legal to use your phone while walking or crossing the street.

