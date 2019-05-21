Across U.S., activists protest new wave of abortion bans next Tuesday

(5/21/2019) - Abortion rights supporters are holding rallies at the U.S. Supreme Court, statehouses and other sites across the nation to oppose tough abortion bans being enacted this year in Midwestern and Southern states.

Organizers have dubbed the endeavor the "National Day of Action to Stop the Bans." They predict tens of thousands of people would attend hundreds of events scheduled next Tuesday in all 50 states.

The mobilization comes in response to a near-total ban on abortion recently signed into law in Alabama, as well as bills enacted or nearing passage in Mississippi, Kentucky, Ohio, Georgia and Louisiana aimed at banning abortion once a fetal heartbeat is detected.

None of the laws has taken effect. All will likely be blocked while legal challenges play out.