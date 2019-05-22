Zoo euthanizes flamingo after child hits it with rock

(5/22/2019) - Officials at a zoo in Illinois had to euthanize a flamingo after it was struck by a rock thrown by a child.

Director Jay Tetzloff told The Pantagraph in an email that a juvenile guest accidentally injured the bird on Monday by "skipping a rock into the habitat" at Miller Park Zoo in Bloomington.

Tetzloff says the rock broke the flamingo's leg and the staff determined the best course of action was to euthanize the bird.

"This was a truly unfortunate accident, and we are working with the juvenile's family to move forward," said Tetzloff, adding the zoo sees no need to change the layout of the exhibit.

