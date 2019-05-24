Newlyweds want to meet wedding crasher who got arrested

(5/24/2019) - Someone crashing a wedding could end up having a great time and a great story -- or they could leave in handcuffs.

The looks stamped on Adam and Sadie Dajka's faces show their first dance didn't go as planned. (Source: Val Ritter/VRVision Photography/WFTS/CNN)

For one guy in Florida, it was the latter. But the bride and groom don't seem to mind.

Not every picture tells the full story. The looks stamped on Adam and Sadie Dajka's faces in the photo by VRVision Photography show their first dance didn't go as planned.

"I'm like, 'Is that your friend? And he said, 'I thought it was your friend,'" Sadie Dajka said.

They had just finished their wedding Monday on St. Pete Beach When their reception turned in to a real-life "Wedding Crashers" as someone joined them on the dance floor.

"We saw the movie. We just never thought it could happen to us," Adam Dajka said.

Mark Saunderson, 37, was arrested for a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct. The couple says they have no idea how he got in and they didn't even know he was arrested.

"If we could give him a high five for giving us an unforgettable wedding, we would," Sadie Dajka said.

When staff and security confronted Saunderson, he ran. They finally caught up to him and led him to police, who say he was unsteady on his feet, slurring his words and had bloodshot eyes.

The couple said there were no hard feelings. They even want to meet him.

"We hope he enjoyed himself for the time he was in there," the bride said.

