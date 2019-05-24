Cincinnati cemetery asks you to attend funeral for war veteran with no immediate family

(5/24/2019) - This Memorial Day weekend, a Cincinnati cemetery is asking the public to help them lay to rest a war veteran who has no immediate family members.

Korean War Veteran Hezekiah Perkins, 90, will be laid to rest Saturday at 3 p.m. in Section 137, Lot 318, Space 1 at Spring Grove Cemetery with military honors.

Perkins prearranged and prepaid for his burial more than 20 years ago. The cemetery says that Perkins' distant relatives live far from Cincinnati and requested that their loved one be buried with military honors.

Members of the Spring Grove Cemetery will act as pallbearers for the burial, they say. They're asking anyone who can attend to help say a final farewell to the military veteran.

Baxter Vault Company upgraded Perkins' vault to a high-end SST Veteran model vault with a custom carapace, the cemetery says.

Anyone who would like more information on how they can be involved Saturday may call Spring Grove Funeral Homes at 513-853-1035.

