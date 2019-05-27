Fireworks not allowed on Monday under new state law

(5/27/19) - It would be illegal to use fireworks on Memorial Day in Michigan after a new state law was passed.

Under the change made last December, fireworks are only allowed 12 days a year. Michiganders were allowed to use them over the Memorial Day weekend on Saturday and Sunday until 11:45 p.m.

RELATED: State fireworks law changes you need to know about

But fireworks are against the law on Monday. If police issue someone a citation for using fireworks the fine could be up to $1,000.

