Flint native & NFL pro Brandon Carr receives youth award

(5/27/19) - A Genesee County native turned NFL pro returned to Flint for a special award.

Baltimore Ravens defensive back and Carman-Ainsworth graduate Brandon Carr was honored Saturday night by the Pop Warner Little Scholars.

He was presented with the national Inspiration to Youth Award.

Carr received the award for the work he does with his Carr Cares Foundation.

The non-profit is working to help improve child literacy.

It also encourages kids to live healthy lifestyles through physical fitness and balanced nutrition.

Carr said, "If you work hard enough and put your mind to anything, anything is possible. So that's the message to these kids moving forward. If you have a big dream, go out there every day and try to invest in it. Do the right things and you never know what can happen."