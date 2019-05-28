940 cases of measles in 26 states so far this year, CDC reports

Measles in the United States has climbed to its highest level in 25 years, closing in on 700 cases this year. (Source: MGN)
By  | 
Posted:

(CNN) – (5/28/2019) - This year's measles outbreak is reaching levels not seen in 25 years.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting 940 confirmed cases of measles in the U.S. so far this year. That's 60 more reported cases than last week.

Officials say we are very close to surpassing 1994's outbreak. Back then, the country was hit with 963 confirmed cases of the measles.

As it stands now, 26 states have confirmed cases. New York is seeing it the worst, with more new cases reported weekly than any other state.

Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus