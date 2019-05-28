Dayton meteorologist 'sick and tired' of viewers wanting to go back to programming during tornado outbreak

(5/28/2019) - Dayton meteorologist Jamie Simpson let viewers have it during a tornado outbreak when some asked to return to regular programming.

"We have viewers complaining already, 'Just go back to the show.' No! We're not going back to the show, folks. This is a dangerous situation, OK?" Simpson said.

The deadly tornado outbreak would kill a man north of Dayton and cause widespread damage throughout the metropolitan area. The ABC affiliate pre-empted "The Bachelorette" to air tornado coverage.

"Think about if this was your neighborhood? I'm sick and tired of people complaining about this," Simpson said. "Our job here is to keep people safe and that's what we're going to do."

Simpson would remain on the air for hours as some communities suffered what is being described as "catastrophic damage."

