(5/28/2019) - A metal detecting enthusiast is asking for the internet's help after finding a necklace containing a mother's ashes along Siesta Key Beach.

On Memorial Day, Shawn Rauch posted to Facebook that he's looking for the owner of the urn necklace, which he found in neck-deep water Sunday evening.

His post has been shared more than 1,000 times.

