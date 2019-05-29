Genesee County: $164,000 cost to fix cyberattack a ‘good deal’

(5/29/2019) - Genesee County is dealing with three different bills, totaling $164,336.30 after April's ransomware attack.

$71,493.03 from Genesee County. $53,324.76 from Oakland County. $39,518.51 for overtime.

"That's not a make or break for Genesee County," Josh Freeman said. "They're gonna pay those bills and then they're gonna get reimbursed for them."

Freeman is Genesee County's Board and Capitol Projects Manager. He explained that the County has a $3-million cyber liability coverage policy. So in the end, they're only expecting to pay the $15,000 deductible.

"So when you think about that cost of a 24-hour operation, I think that $100-200,000 is a really good deal for Genesee County," he added.

The County workers noticed the ransomware attack on April 2nd.

Freeman said without access to the computer system, quite a few departments had to input data at a later date. Only the financial team lost 4 days of information, but they had that on a paper-copy backup. As a result, they racked up nearly $40,000 in overtime pay.

"I mean we still have some lingering effects, you know, that they're fixing on the backside of it, but in terms of function, I think it was about 2 weeks, 2 business weeks," Freeman said.

During that time, you can see they even made a trip to Dayton, Ohio. Freeman explained they also traveled to Grand Rapids to get equipment compatible with their early 2000s computer servers.

"We didn't have time to wait for it to be shipped two days. We needed it immediately, so we sent somebody over," he said.

The outdated technology has been an issue for some time. They planned to upgrade, but then the attack happened.

So now, that'll be the job of the new CIO Carl Wilson. He was on the Oakland County team that helped Genesee County recover.

"It was an eye opening experience and we're doing our best to get a handle on it," Freeman said.