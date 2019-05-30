Appointment option will be added to all Secretary of State offices

(5/30/19) - The state says all Michiganders will be able to make an appointment to renew their license, register their vehicle, or register to vote.

Right now, the Department of State offers appointments in 43 branches.

But it says the option will be expanded to the remaining 88 branches throughout Michigan.

It will be done in phases beginning in mid-June.

The option allows you to set an appointment up online.

The state says it's a big step in guaranteeing you're in and out of the office in thirty minutes.

