(5/31/19) - A Saginaw man will serve 39 to 75 years in prison for setting a house fire that killed his mother and sister

Jason Desmone was sentenced on two counts of 2nd-degree murder and one count of arson.

He pleaded guilty in the February 2018 fire on Wood Street that killed Adair Smithpeters and Melissa Shook.

Desmone told the court he lit some curtains on fire before leaving the house.

His lawyer said Desmone suffered from mental illness that had not been addressed.