AAA: Michigan gas prices steady at about $2.90 per gallon

(6/3/19) - AAA Michigan says average gas prices statewide are steady from a week ago at about $2.90 per gallon.

The Dearborn-based auto club says Monday the average price for self-serve regular unleaded is about 10 cents less than a year ago as increased gasoline production and higher stock levels make up for higher demand.

The state's highest average was in the Upper Peninsula at around $2.94. The lowest price was in the Detroit area at roughly $2.86 per gallon.

AAA Michigan surveys daily fuel prices at 2,800 gas stations across the state.

