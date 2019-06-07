ABC12 to air national anthem every day, reprising bygone tradition

(6/7/2019) - ABC12 and its Gray Television sister stations are bringing back a tradition of playing the national anthem every day.

ABC12 and its Gray Television sister stations in 93 markets nationwide will reprise a tradition of playing the national anthem every day.

For years, television stations ended their broadcast day with the national anthem before going off the air during the overnight hours. You can watch ABC12's evening sign off from 1993 at the bottom of this story.

Now, Gray Television stations in 93 markets across the country will once again play The Star-Spangled Banner each day. The video at the top of this story shows what the new broadcast will look like.

A date has not been established for when ABC12 will begin broadcasting the national anthem again.

