Amber Alert issued for 2-year-old missing in Texas

There's a new Amber Alert out of Texas, this time for a 2-year-old boy who has disappeared.

Malakhi Bankhead last was seen at 9:30 p.m. June 4 in League City, Texas, according to the state Department of Public Safety. Authorities suspect he has been abducted.

They think he is traveling with 21-year-old Katherine Ulrich and 24-year-old Cody Bankhead in a white 2015 BMW X3 that possibly has damage to the rear due to a recent accident.

The child stands 3-foot-1, weighs 35 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. He also has eczema on one or both of his elbows.

Ulrich stands 5-foot-11, weighs 150 pounds and has brown hair and eyes. She also has numerous tattoos.

Cody Bankhead stands 5-foot-10, weighs 160 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. He also has a scar on one of his upper arms.

