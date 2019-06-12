Woman spotted opossum inside Applebees: 'I paid my bill of $36 and left'

Customers at a Columbia area restaurant recently received an unexpected visit at the bar.

A South Carolina woman says she and her family noticed an opossum under the counter at Applebee's on Fernandina Road Friday night.

Needless to say, the woman was less than thrilled by the possum's appearance.

"I paid my bill of $36 and left," she said in the post. "However, I should have been compensated for this meal. Who knows how long he was inside of the restaurant?"

Since being posted on Facebook on Monday, the post has received more than 1,000 comments and has been shared more than 1,500 times.

WIS has reached out to Applebee's regarding the incident, but a response has not been received.

Check back for updates.

