Debating impeachment, Democrats have 2020 elections on their minds

According to the Associated Press, the U.S. House passed $19 billion disaster bill, breaking conservative blockade and sending measure to Trump for expected signature. (MGN)
By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Tue 12:45 AM, Jun 18, 2019

WASHINGTON (AP) (6/17/2019) - The decisions being made over whether or not to start impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump are personal, gut-wrenching and, at times, starkly political.

Democrats know they'll have fallout in 2020 and beyond.

Some lawmakers say impeachment will benefit the president, energizing his campaign. Others warn that failing to impeach Trump risks deflating Democratic voters they need to turn out in 2020.

As much as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says Congress shouldn't impeach for political reasons or not impeach for political reasons, political considerations overhang the decision making.

Nearly 60 House Democrats now favor launching an impeachment inquiry. But so far Pelosi has resisted their push.

The House is moving on a slow, if steady "path," as Pelosi calls it, pursuing investigations into Trump's administration.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus