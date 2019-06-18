Drugged 'attack squirrel' on meth seized in drug raid

(6/18/2019) - Limestone County, Alabama, narcotics investigators arrested one man and are looking for another after they executed a search warrant Monday that yielded meth, drug paraphernalia, body armor and a squirrel.

Mickey Paulk, 35, is wanted on drug and weapons charges. Ronnie Reynolds, 37, was charged with several drug offenses after the raid.

Prior to the search warrant, investigators were informed that Paulk kept an "attack squirrel" inside his apartment, and that he fed the squirrel meth to keep it aggressive.

The investigation provided probable cause to obtain a search warrant. Around 8:30 a.m. Monday, investigators and deputies executed the search warrant at Paulk's apartment in the 21000 block of Piney Chapel Road.

Reynolds was inside the apartment, but Paulk wasn't home at the time. Investigators found meth, drug paraphernalia, body armor, ammunition and the squirrel in the residence.

The squirrel was inside a cage. An animal control deputy arrived and contacted the Alabama Game and Fish Division of the Department of Conservation. Game and Fish confirmed that it is illegal to have a pet squirrel and they recommended releasing the squirrel, which deputies did successfully.

There was no safe way to test the squirrel for meth.

