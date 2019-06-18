Democratic panel to open debate on reparations for slavery

WASHINGTON (AP) -- The case for reparations is returning to Capitol Hill, this time amid a growing discussion in the Democratic Party about what the country might owe to the descendants of slaves in the United States.

A hearing Wednesday of a House Judiciary subcommittee will examine legislation to study reparations. Actor and activist Danny Glover and writer Ta-Nehisi Coates are among the witnesses slated to testify.

Reparations has been moving toward the mainstream of the Democratic Party, with several presidential candidates in favor of reviewing the idea. Yet the concept remains far from widely accepted, both among Democrats and the public at large.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Tuesday that he opposes reparations, telling reporters: "I don't want reparations for something that happened 150 years ago."