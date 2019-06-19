Brawl takes over field at youth baseball game

(6/19/2019) - Several injuries were reported Saturday at a youth baseball game in Colorado, including one person seriously hurt.

Four people in Lakewood, Colo. were charged with disorderly conduct and fighting in public, in connection to a brawl at a youth baseball game. (Source: Lakewood PD/CNN)

It was a game involving 7-year-olds, but it was the adults who were fighting.

"Coaches and parents, unhappy with a baseball game involving 7-year-olds and a 13-year-old umpire, took over the field and began assaulting each other," said Lakewood Police Department on Facebook.

Four people were charged with disorderly conduct and fighting in public.

Police are still working to identify the man in a white shirt and teal shorts.

There were no reports of any children getting hurt.

