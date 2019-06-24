Mt. Pleasant PD identifies nearly two dozen victims in credit card fraud case

(6/24/19) - Mt. Pleasant police are working to find a person they say is tied to an ongoing credit card fraud investigation.

They say two people are already facing charges in the case.

Police say they were called out to the Wayside Central nightclub back in March because of a complaint about a stolen cell phone and credit cards.

Officers were aware of previous situations involving people using stolen credit cards at businesses with self-checkout lanes.

They sat outside a business and reportedly watched two men trying to use several stolen cards.

Police say the men ran from officers, but a third person waiting in a car was identified.

Investigators believe the group stole from about twenty people.

Police say the two suspects who have been caught are now waiting to be formally charged.