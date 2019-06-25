Puppy found dumped on side of Mississippi road in arm chair

(6/25/2019) - A puppy was found dumped on the side of a Brookhaven road in an arm chair with a television.

A woman who spotted the truck dumping the furniture and pup on Gaston Trail called animal control to get the dog help.

Sharon Norton, the Brookhaven animal control officer, posted the heart-wrenching find on Facebook. According to Norton, the puppy would not move out of the arm chair and looked malnourished.

"To the person that dumped this chair, your puppy was waiting for you to come back, slowly starving to death because it was afraid to leave the chair to find food. Shame on you for doing this to this puppy...but one day Karma will meet up with you."

The puppy will now be vetted, fed and will soon be given to a shelter and placed up for adoption for a second chance at life.

