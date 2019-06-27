Democrats debate Night 2: Biden and Sanders take center stage

(6/26/2019) - They represent two different factions of the Democratic Party.

The second debate is where the differences in the Democratic party will be put the to the test between the two candidates who’ve run for president before: Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders. (Source: CNN)

On Thursday night, Americans will hear why Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders think they're the best candidate to oust President Donald Trump.

They won't be alone. They'll be joined on stage by eight other Democratic hopefuls in the second of two primary debates:

-- Sen. Michael Bennet of Colorado.

-- South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

-- Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York.

-- Sen. Kamala Harris of California.

-- Businessman Andrew Yang.

-- Writer Marianne Williamson.

-- Rep. Eric Swalwell of California.

-- Former Gov. John Hickenlooper of Colorado.

"[Sanders'] ideas that may have seemed very radical back in 2016 now tend to be more mainstream Democratic, so he has got to try to take credit for that," said Gray Television Chief National Political Analyst Greta Van Susteren. "Biden, I think, has a tougher road ahead than people realize, even though he is the frontrunner. And if he makes a gaffe on debate night, I think that's going to hurt him."

Other experienced candidates will try to take the spotlight while candidates without any political experience try to make a name for themselves.

"This is their chance to be on the stage with people like Vice President Biden, which elevates them, and if they hit a home run, it's going to help with fundraising, and of course, then it helps them all the way down," Van Susteren said.

Four Democrats did not get to debate this time around. A second debate is scheduled for next month in Detroit.

