State Police: Missing 16-year-old with autism unable to speak

(6/27/19) - State Police are asking for your help in the search for a 16-year-old Osceola County boy with autism.

Troopers say Nick Kirk is from the Hersey area and is unable to speak.

They say he is aware his parents and law enforcement are searching for him, but will not reveal where he is.

Investigators say Kirk was reported missing Wednesday around 9:00 a.m.

State Police say he was later seen around 12:30 p.m. in the Big Rapids area.

His family believes he could be headed to Muskegon County.

Kirk is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds.

State Police say he has brown hair and glasses and was last seen wearing black shoes, black pants, and a black long sleeved shirt.

He was carrying a tan colored backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Meceola Dispatch at 231-796-4811 or the MSP Mt. Pleasant Post at 989-773-5951.

