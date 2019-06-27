Boy drowns while releasing turtle, days before his 13th birthday

(6/27/2019) - Dylun Tapio was on the verge of celebrating his 13th birthday when he and his brothers embarked on a journey to release a turtle in a retention pond at an apartment complex in Kaukauna, Wisconsin.

Photo: Tapio family

Young Dylun, an animal enthusiast, would not make it to that birthday celebration.

"I didn't want to have to be buying him a casket for his birthday tomorrow," said Jason Tapio, Dylun's father.

At about 9:40 p.m., police and firefighters were called to the apartment complex and arrived to find several people looking in a pond.

Officers learned that four brothers, ages 7, 11, 11 and 12, had come to the retention pond to release a turtle. One of the boys was on the bank of the pond when he saw two of his brothers struggling in the water.

The boy yelled for help and two people who lived in the apartments came running to the pond to help. A woman jumped into the pond and pulled the two boys to safety.

Dylun was also in the pond, but no one saw him go under. Rescue crews arrived and started searching the pond. They pulled Dylun from the water and took him to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

"The turtle was trying to cross the road and a good a Samaritan ended up pulling over and grabbed the turtle and put it in the yard, and I thought it was a piece of trash. Dylun asked me if it was OK if he could bring it down to the pond and I told him it was OK and then this happened," said his mother, Tia Tapio.

Police believe Dylun had been in the pond for up to two hours before he was recovered late Tuesday.

"Dylun was a bright young little boy. He would've been 13 tomorrow. He loved dinosaurs, wrestling and spending time with his brothers and he loved drawing he was very very artistic," Jason Tapio said.

"He loved animals. He loved dinosaurs, he loves frogs. He loves anything to do with nature. I would always tell him he's going to be my paleontologist," said Tia Tapio.

The family has set up a GoFundMe account for Dylun's medical bills and funeral. CLICK HERE.

Jason Tapio would like to see a fence go up at the pond.

"If you have to have fences around your pool at your homes, why don't you have to have them around these retention ponds? They're a lot bigger. They're mandatory at a lot of these places. There should be some more safety," he said. "I'm not saying it totally would've stopped it but it would've been a lot harder for them to get through and get to the water."

The drowning remains under investigation.

"I don't know. They didn't say if he slipped. I don't know what made him go in the water," said Tia Tapio.

