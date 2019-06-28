Chick-fil-A worker jumps through drive-thru window to save choking child

(6/28/2019) - A heroic fast food rescue was caught on camera in the Atlanta area.

Logan Simmons, who works at Chick-fil-A, jumped out the drive-thru window to save a 6-year-old boy choking on a seat belt wrapped around his neck.

"I'm still kind of shocked right now myself that all this has happened," Simmons said.

You could call him the fast food hero.

"I just jumped out the window and ran straight down to the car," he said.

The Chick-fil-A provided surveillance video, which shows Simmons leap out of the drive-thru window to run toward the choking child.

"I think it was the quickest option, it was right there and I saw the other car right there," he said.

Once outside of the restaurant, Simmons jumped in the child's car in the drive-thru and found the little boy's mother, begging for help with her son's seat belt that somehow got tangled around his neck.

"You could see he was turning red and losing pigmentation in his face," Simmons said.

He pulled out his pocket knife and cut the little boy free, possibly preventing a tragedy.

"I'm amazed he didn't panic. As his mother, I would have panicked. I'd be running around going, 'Oh my gosh, what do we do?'" said Teri Simmons, Logan' mother.

Just an hour later, the boy's mother called Simmons to thank him for saving her child's life.

