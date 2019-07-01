Poll: Trump not boosted by strong American economy

(7/1/2019) - Americans give President Donald Trump mixed reviews for his economic stewardship despite the growth achieved during this presidency.

The findings from a poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research come as the economy appears to have set a record for the longest expansion in U.S. history.

Nearly two-thirds describe the economy as "good," while 47 percent say they approve of how Trump is handling the issue. About 4 in 10 approve of how he is handling his job overall.

The survey indicates that most Americans do not believe they're personally benefiting from his trade policies. Only 17 percent say they received a tax cut after the president's tax overhaul passed in 2017.

Those doubts create a possible vulnerability as Trump highlights the strong economy in his campaign for re-election.