World War II veteran, 95, walking across America from Georgia to California

(7/1/2019) - A World War II veteran is making his second trip across the country on foot.

Ernest Andrus leaving St. Simons Island on his way to California / Source: WTOC

Ernest Andrus left St. Simons Island on the southern Georgia coast March 16 on his way to California. He was just leaving the Peach State on Thursday.

Just after dawn on a quiet stretch of Ashville Highway, Andrus' travel partner John sets out a sign stating simply "Ernie's Starting Point" and they begin. It's not a shotgun start and Andrus jokes, "Believe it or not, this is my running pace."

It may be slow, but at 95-years-old, Andrus makes the time short with passages from his page in history. He was Navy Corpsman in the Pacific.

"My job was to keep those Marines alive. Never lost a patient the whole war. We had one that set the stretcher down and we thought he was dead, but he moved his head and me and the doctor didn't get along at all," he said.

Andrus' part in the Pacific Theater as a Navy Corpsman is still as fresh as the morning's dew. He kept soldiers alive and helped set up base camps on islands to eventually bomb Hiroshima.

"Once we put that airport on Tinian, I was there. We took Saipan then Tinian. Our ships hauled the trucks in and we put them on topside, and we hauled the trucks in to build the airport and that's where they flew the atomic bomb off of," he said.

Andrus says he was prepared to be at war much longer, and perhaps his sense of adventure and love of country is what keeps him going on the the long and sometimes lonely road to California.

Andrus said he's on memory lane since leaving St. Simons and he says he feels great. That's pretty amazing for enduring a heat wave in the Coastal Empire already, and summer in the South ahead of him.

That included some of the hottest weather on record in Georgia over Memorial Day.

"It was hot, but it wasn't too uncomfortable," Andrus said. "People that run with me thought it was uncomfortable."

Few people passed by, let alone ran with Andrus since they were on the road for only two hours, but that didn't damper his spirits.

He crossed the country the first time starting when he was 93-years-old and it took it two years. So what is more difficult: Walking that far or fighting in the war?

"World War II," Andrus said. "Young people, they go there looking for adventure more than anything else, get in the action, because they're indestructible -- and I wasn't any different than any other teenager. But once over there, you start thinking about getting home alive."

At his pace, Andrus won't make it to the other side of the country until he's 100, but his purpose is clear.

"Freedom is not free. We were called on to do our part. Generations were called on do their part and future generations will probably have to do their part," he said.

Andrus thanked all the people that ran with him in Southeast Georgia and the Georgia Highway Patrol for their escorts. The Florida Highway Patrol is now escorting him in Florida.

Anyone who wants to help Andrus on his journey can head to his website.

