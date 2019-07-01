Frankenmuth's Volkslaufe start times moved up for the Fourth of July

(07/01/19)- A popular 4th of July race is undergoing some last minute changes this year.

Organizers of the Volkslaufe in Frankenmuth are moving up the start times of the races.

"We decided to move all of our races up one hour this year due to the heat and the problems that we had last year. We had over 36 ems responses and those are just the people that we know were treated for heat stroke," said event Chairwoman Danielle Daugherty.

It's the first time in the more than 40 year history of the People's race-- start times have been moved up.

Daugherty says with the more than 2,000 people expected to take part this year, they aren't taking any chances.

So the 10k race will begin at 7:00AM. The 20k race will start at 7:15AM and the 5k race starts at 9:00AM.

The walk at 9:15AM-- to try to beat the heat.

Volunteers will also be handing out water and Gatorade to make sure everyone stays hydrated while taking part in the race.

