Arsonist targeting Flint mobile home park with 6 fires in 2 days, investigators say

(7/3/2019) - Authorities believe an arsonist is targeting a Flint mobile home park after three trailers each burned twice over about two days.

The Flint Fire Department has extinguished each of the fires over about a 48-hour stretch in Genesee Forest Estates near the intersection of Dort Highway and Webster Road.

Police say six fires have been reported in Genesee Forest involving three trailers.

Investigators believe all three of the trailers that burned were vacant at the time. Some adjacent residences suffered smoke and heat damage from the fires, however.

Fire investigators are working with the Flint Police Department to catch whoever is responsible.