Veteran-owned business calling for boycott of Nike, makes Betsy Ross flag shirt

(7/3/2019) - One group who's upset with Nike right now is the veteran-owned company Nine Line Apparel.

The clothing store based in Savannah, Ga., has released a new line of shirts with the Betsy Ross flag design and the word "Victory" written in Nike's signature font.

This comes after Nike reportedly pulled a flag-themed tennis shoe after former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick complained to the shoemaker, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The shoe's heel has a U.S. flag with 13 white stars in a circle on it, known as the Betsy Ross flag. Citing unnamed sources familiar with the matter, the Journal said that Kaepernick, a Nike endorser, told the company he and others found the flag symbol offensive because of its connection to slavery.

Nine Line Apparel released a video sharing their opinion on Nike and the decision to pull the sneakers. Nine Line owners state the decision shows how "out of touch they are with the values of the American public" and are asking customers to boycott Nike.

