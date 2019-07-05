Netflix to cut down on smoking depictions in future productions

(7/4/2019) - Netflix said it will cut back on depictions of smoking in its productions.

The announcement comes after a report from the anti-smoking group Truth Initiative saying that there was a 44 percent increase in smoking depictions in the second season of "Stranger Things."

The show's first season had the highest number of tobacco depictions of the shows looked at, according to the group's study.

The report also found other Netflix shows that were popular among young people showed more smoking and use of tobacco products in recent seasons.

These shows include "Orange Is the New Black," "House of Cards" and "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt."

Netflix said it will exclude shots of smoking or e-cigarette use in all shows TV-14 and below, or in movies rated PG-13 and below. This in all cases except for "historical or factual accuracy," the company said.

Netflix will also start including smoking information as a part of its ratings.

