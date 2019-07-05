Free vaping and smoking quitline launches for Michigan teens

(7/5/19) - There's a new push with a free resource to help Michigan teenagers stop smoking or vaping.

The My Life, My Quit program allows them to call or text a hotline to get free and confidential counseling sessions.

It's a program through the Colorado hospital National Jewish Health. Michigan is one of nine states where teens up to age 18 can be set up with a trained youth coach.

My Life, My Quit says the age limit is in place because the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved other nicotine and e-cigarette cessation products for users over age 18.

After calling or texting the hotline, teens interested in the program can fill out an online enrollment form and meet with a coach for five sessions over the course of four weeks.

The My Life, My Quit helpline is 1-855-891-9989.

See Related Links on the right side or bottom of this story for more information about the program.