Man opens fire on neighbors playing with sparklers; 12-year-old girl struck

Law enforcement surrounded his home Friday morning and used tear gas to try to get inside. (Source: WXYZ/CNN)
Updated: Fri 10:04 PM, Jul 05, 2019

ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. (AP) - (7/5/2019) - Authorities say a man who opened fire at people shooting off fireworks barricaded himself in a suburban Detroit home and was shooting at police and a robot deployed to stop him.

Police and residents in St. Clair Shores say the man fired into a crowd Thursday evening and hit a 12-year-old in the arm and woman in her 60s in her calf. Neither suffered life-threatening injuries.

Neighbors say the man threatened children, who had been playing with sparklers on Independence Day.

Officers surrounded a home where the man was staying and deployed a robotic battering ram to knock down the door. Police say he fired at officers as well as robots approaching and entering the home.

Police remained in a tense standoff Friday afternoon and told neighbors to stay in their homes. The man's condition wasn't immediately known.

 
