Tennessee hospital treats several people for zebra bites

(7/8/2019) - The sheriff's office in Blount County has received four reports of zebra bites at a privately-owned farm with exotic animals in Seymour.

Four people have reportedly been bitten by a Zebra in Seymour. / Source: WVLT

According to a spokesperson with the sheriff's office, a 26-year-old man was treated at a hospital for a bite on his hand. Two females were bitten last week and went to the hospital for medical treatment.

A fourth victim was bitten on her right bicep and went by ambulance to a hospital.

Michaela Napier said the zebra attacked her from behind while she was trying to take a picture with it.

"It picked me up, slammed me down. It picked me up, slammed me down. It was almost like a tea bag," Napier said.

She said it was a traumatic experience that left her with a bloody wound on her back.

"I'm not exaggerating when I say I thought it was going to kill me," she said.

The zebra's owner, Bobby White, said he's never had an issue with people admiring his animals, but he said he thought if people visit, they'd be cautious.

A spokesperson with the sheriff's office has an employee investigating the case.

A sign posted near the zebra's enclosure on private property warns, "Please do not feed or pet the animals. Keep back from fences."

Neighbors said the warning sign is new.

The investigation is ongoing.

Tennessee classifies zebras are a class III animal alongside horses and donkeys. This class does not require a permit by the Department of Agriculture.

