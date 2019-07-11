Sheriff: Flint man killed, wife critically injured in crash

(7/11/19) - The Midland County Sheriff's Office says an elderly Flint man was killed and his wife was injured in a crash.

Investigators say 88-year-old Elmer Lawrence Vinton was driving his 2006 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck east on West Saginaw Road around 6:40 p.m. when he went off the road surface.

The truck hit a driveway embankment and flipped over.

Elmer and his wife, 86-year-old Patricia Vinton, both were rushed to MidMichigan Medical Center in Midland with severe injuries. Elmer was pronounced dead while Patricia remained in critical condition Thursday.

Police say the couple both were wearing their seat belt at the time of the crash. Neither alcohol or drug use appeared to contribute to the crash.