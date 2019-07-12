Jack Nicklaus, Kid Rock & Dierks Bentley to appear at Ally Challenge

(7/12/19) - Three celebrities will be a part of events for the upcoming Ally Challenge in Grand Blanc.

Organizers announced a new 'Celebrity Foursome' to be held during the tournament week featuring golf champion Jack Nicklaus, Michigan's own Kid Rock, and country star Dierks Bentley.

Bentley will also headline the tournament's annual Community Concert.

Organizers say the Ally Challenge, which is sponsored by McLaren, will be one of the premier Regular Season events on PGA TOUR Champions.

It runs September 9-15 at Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club.

The 'Celebrity Foursome' scramble will be held on Saturday, September 14.

The concert will be held on the same day.

Access to the concert is only offered with the purchase of a tournament ticket.

