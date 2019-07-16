Michigan Mittens part of American-made product showcase at the White House

(7/16/2019) - The Michigan Mittens represented the state in a showcase of American-made products at the White House on Monday.

Michigan Mittens owners, Connie Hahne and Lisa Angelilli, speak with Washington Correspondent Alana Austin at the White House 'Made in America' summit. (Source: GrayDC)

Businesses from all 50 states showed off their products as part of the Trump administration's third annual "Made in America" showcase. President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence admired the homemade goods.

The Michigan Mittens owners said they were proud and excited to take part.

"I feel just humbled and this is just larger than life, and we are very excited," said owner Connie Hahne.

She and Lisa Angelilli showed off their hand-made winter products.

"We're just very honored to have been chosen. Of all the businesses in Michigan, our little teeny tiny business, but we are the Mitten State and so I feel like it's really appropriate that we were chosen," said Hahne.

Back in 2007, they began crafting these mittens with a map of the Michigan's Upper Peninsula on one mitten and the Lower Peninsula shown on the other. They say supporting American workers is the thread that keep the nation together.

"We want to keep developing our American-made products our suppliers, and it is a challenge to find our suppliers, and we're just hoping to keep true and grow our business," said Angelilli.

Trump and Pence stopped by many of these displays, speaking with the guests from around the country to highlight shared values.

"While those here today create many different goods, you're also devoted to one of the greatest missions on earth - making the best products, from the best materials, with the best workers - anywhere in the world," Trump said.

The Michigan Mittens owners say they hope to see policymakers continue supporting small businesses in Michigan and beyond.

