MSP: Two Flint teens carjacked driver before causing deadly crash

(7/18/19) - State police said two teenagers carjacked a driver in Flint and later crashed the vehicle, killing a woman.

They said the teens stole a Dodge Charger early Thursday morning in a party store parking lot at Ballenger Highway and Corunna Road.

According to state police, troopers saw the car a few minutes later and tried to pull over the driver.

Investigators say the Charger went through a red light, then crashed into a vehicle.

They say a 57-year-old Flint woman inside the vehicle died from her injuries.

Her 60-year-old husband reportedly was listed in critical condition.

According to investigators, criminal charges are pending against a 17-year-old male and 19-year-old female who were in the Charger.